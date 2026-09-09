Bhavana: I choose a film only when I find the script challenging

With a career spanning more than two decades and films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, Bhavana has moved between industries while taking on a wide range of characters. From Jackie and Vishnuvardhana to Tagaru, 99, Inspector Vikram and Case of Kondana, the actor's Kannada films have also seen her take on parts beyond the conventional heroine. Spark gives her another such opportunity, with the actor playing a lawyer.
Bhavana plays Vaidehi, who enters the story as an ally to the journalist played by Niranjan Sudhindra. It is a character she says she had not attempted before.
“I choose a film only when I find the script challenging. When the director narrated this character to me, I realised I had never played a role like this before. I am thankful to him for giving me this opportunity. After a long time, I got a character that brings out a different side of me as an actor,” says Bhavana.
The script was another reason she chose Spark. “There is a spark in the story, just like the title suggests. Every character has that spark, and that is why I agreed to be part of it,” she says. Bhavana also praises producer Shubham Singh for being closely involved with the production and making it a point to be present on set during the shoot.
She is equally enthusiastic about working with Niranjan Sudhindra, describing him as a rare combination of an actor, dancer and action performer. She believes he is a promising talent and says the film brings together a strong group of actors and technicians. According to Bhavana, Spark also combines family elements and a message with entertainment.
Several members of the cast already share a working association with Bhavana. Ganesh Rao Kesarkar has combination scenes with her, while Ashwin Hassan previously worked with her in Case of Kondana. Dharmanna, who acted alongside her in Inspector Vikram, says he had the opportunity to learn from her. The film has Rachana Inder playing female lead. The cast also includes Ashwath Ninasam, Shubham Singh and Mahanthesh Hiremath, along with Lovely Star Prem in a negative role. Abhay Vashistha, Dharmanna Kadur and Ramesh Indira also play prominent characters in the film.
Directed by Mahanthesh Handral, Spark is produced by Dr Garima Avinash Vashistha under Garima Avinash Productions and GAP Studios banner. Swamy J Gowda is the director of photography, while Sachin Basrur has composed the music and background score. The film is scheduled to release on September 25.