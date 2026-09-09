Bhavana: I choose a film only when I find the script challenging

Several members of the cast already share a working association with Bhavana. Ganesh Rao Kesarkar has combination scenes with her, while Ashwin Hassan previously worked with her in Case of Kondana. Dharmanna, who acted alongside her in Inspector Vikram, says he had the opportunity to learn from her. The film has Rachana Inder playing female lead. The cast also includes Ashwath Ninasam, Shubham Singh and Mahanthesh Hiremath, along with Lovely Star Prem in a negative role. Abhay Vashistha, Dharmanna Kadur and Ramesh Indira also play prominent characters in the film.