Ganesh goes down memory lane at the Toss trailer launch

Some cinema memories stay attached to a place. For Golden Star Ganesh, one such memory goes back to Cheluvina Chithara, his 2007 romantic drama with Amulya, directed by S Narayan. The film had a remarkable run of 27 weeks at what was then Kapali Theatre, now AMB Multiplex. He also mentioned that a couple of films like Bombaat did well in the same theatre.



Years later, Ganesh found himself returning to the same space, this time to present the trailer of Toss, the upcoming film directed by and starring Arjun Dev. But his association with the film is not simply that of a star attending another trailer launch. Ganesh has chosen to back the project through Golden Movies, driven by his belief in supporting new talent and good cinema.

