S Venkatesh Kotturu's Chandri wraps up shooting

Some stories begin with a relationship that already exists. Chandri begins with two strangers and a situation that brings them together. What grows between them is a relationship that takes the shape of a father-daughter bond, giving director S Venkatesh Kotturu’s second film its emotional base.
Produced by Anusha Supreeth under the OJS Movie Makers banner, Chandri recently completed its fourth and final schedule. The film has been shot using sync sound, and the team is now busy with post-production.
Set in a rural milieu, the film was shot in and around Raichur, Kottur, Huvina Hadagali and Maralawadi. Veteran actor Rama Rao G plays Saidappa, while Vyomi Sakel plays Chandri. The cast also includes Pragathi Prabhu, Chakravarthi Davanagere, Shivamogga Ramanna, Ugram Suresh, Shashidhar, Dr Praveen Chouthi, SK Babu Belagol, Suresh Devaramani, Sharada Kallur and Manjesh.
The film is based on Chandri, a story from Dr Praveen Chouthi’s collection Bayalu. Rather than revealing much about the story, the makers have kept the focus on the relationship between its two central characters and the circumstances that bring them into each other’s lives.
Mahantesh Navalakal has written the dialogues, with Sunil KRS handling cinematography. Mohan and Ajith Yalivala have worked on the sync-sound recording, while Mutturaj T is editing the film. SK Saishyam has composed the songs, sung by Abhishek and Sanjana Rao.
H Shashidhar and P Arumugam are the executive producers.
For Venkatesh Kotturu, Chandri follows Raaga Bhairavi, his debut as a director. The music-based film had a song that won a state award for Best Playback Singer and was also selected for the Kolkata International Film Festival and Bengaluru International Film Festival.
With the final schedule now complete, Chandri moves into the next stage of its making, with the team putting together a story that rests on an unusual bond between two people who begin as strangers.
The makers are currently in post-production and are expected to announce the release date soon.