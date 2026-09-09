Sumukha to play lead opposite Esha Lankesh in Preetham Gubbi’s next

Sumukha comes from a theatre background and has been taking up varied projects since his entry into films. He is also part of a Malayalam film and is working on filmmaker Pannaga Bharana’s next, which stars Parul Yadav and Karthik Mahesh. He also has Rajasthan Diaries, directed by Nanditha Yadav and co-starring Manvitha Kamath, awaiting its release. With a few more projects in discussion, Sumukha is steadily adding different kinds of roles to his slate.