Operation Ganga director Vishnu Mohan: Started scripting only after Mohanlal sir liked the idea

True to the film's pan-India nature, the makers have cast actors from different languages, including Arjun Rampal and Adil Hussain from Hindi, Parthiban from Tamil and Bhagyashri Borse, who's active in Tamil and Telugu. "It was a conscious choice to make the film widely appealing. Many actors from Malayalam, including Aju Varghese and Vaazha 2-fame Ajin Joy, have already started filming. We plan to primarily shoot the film in Malayalam and later release it in six languages."



Operation Ganga also has a high-profile technical crew that boasts names like composer Shashwat Sachdev of Dhurandhar fame, Polish cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, known for the Pushpa films, action director Sea Young Oh, who worked on Dhurandhar and Kill, noted editor Shameer Muhammed, and veteran production designer Rajeevan, whose recent credits include GOAT, Amaran and Kathanar. Multiple National Award-winning sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee and Kantara VFX supervisor KV Sanjit are also part of the crew.



Putting together such a strong technical team, Vishnu says, was essential for a film of this nature. "This can't be made like a usual Malayalam film. So we took a lot of time to finalise the crew. In fact, even bigger names were involved, but they had to back out due to date issues. Getting Shashwat on board itself took a lot of convincing. I approached him even before Dhurandhar, after being impressed by his work in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kill. But his career changed post-Dhurandhar, with lucrative offers pouring in from all industries. He was initially hesitant about this project, but agreed to it after the script narration. Since he works only on one film at a time, this will be his first release after Dhurandhar 2. We recently started composing in Georgia."



