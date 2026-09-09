Sajin Gopu-Nikhila Vimal starrer Dhoomakethu postponed to this date

Penned by Sonny and Manu, Dhoomakethu also features Shine Tom Chacko, Siddharth Bharathan and Ganapathi in prominent roles. The film’s technical crew comprises cinematographer Jinto George, editor Chaman Chakko and composer Justin Varghese. It is jointly backed by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, Sajin Ali and Abbas Thirunavaya under the banners of Happy Hours Entertainments and A & HS Production House. Further details about Dhoomakethu’s genre and plot have been kept under wraps.