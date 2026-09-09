Sajin Gopu-Nikhila Vimal starrer Dhoomakethu postponed to this date

The release of the Sajin Gopu-Nikhila Vimal starrer Dhoomakethu has been postponed to September 25, the makers announced on Tuesday, along with unveiling a new poster. Directed by Sudhi Maddison, noted for helming Neymar, Dhoomakethu was previously scheduled to hit theatres on September 11. It marks the first collaboration between Sajin and Nikhila.
Penned by Sonny and Manu, Dhoomakethu also features Shine Tom Chacko, Siddharth Bharathan and Ganapathi in prominent roles. The film’s technical crew comprises cinematographer Jinto George, editor Chaman Chakko and composer Justin Varghese. It is jointly backed by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, Sajin Ali and Abbas Thirunavaya under the banners of Happy Hours Entertainments and A & HS Production House. Further details about Dhoomakethu’s genre and plot have been kept under wraps.
Meanwhile, Sajin also has Tinu Pappachan's Kollam Kotta Company as part of his upcoming lineup.
On the other hand, Nikhila also has the JioHotstar series Anali in the pipeline.