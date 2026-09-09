Once More editor Nash: Editing is all about the rhythm

Nash doubles down on ‘rhythm’ to explain its prominence. “Editing is all about the rhythm.” And how do you understand the rhythm of a film?“That is all about the storytelling,” he smiles. “It is not as simple as saying ‘its an action movie so you need to make it faster’ or ‘its a romance so slow it down.’ Another aspect that acts as a guiding compass for an editor is the ability to be brutally honest with oneself. “There are some scenes that sound amazing on paper but on the editing table, you might feel it isn’t working. It could either be because of the length or the performance but no matter how much you enjoy the idea of it, you have to be honest with yourself and cut it out,” says Nash. A recent observation about the decrease of average shot length in films has sparked a heated debate online. Arguably the biggest film release this year, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, has an average shot length of around 3 seconds while one of Nolan’s favourite films, Lawrence of Arabia (1962) has an average shot length of 9 seconds. Speaking about this attention span crisis, Nash says, “As far as the criticisms against shorter and faster cuts, I think we shouldn’t be alarmed. I think it is just another trend and I think pretty soon, the trend will move towards longer shot lengths soon.” The editor elaborates on his confidence with a personal anecdote. “I was watching an older Kamal (Haasan) sir film and I was shocked by how modern his costume looked. But just ten years ago, those baggy pants would have looked severely outdated. Trends have a way of coming back.” Nash says sometimes, these trends need an audacious spirit to pull them back into the spotlight. “I didn’t think of trends when I was editing Once More. I wanted to edit it like the romantic films from the early 2000s. And I think it worked.”