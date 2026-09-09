Anbil Avan, starring Ashok Selvan-Preity Mukhundhan, to release on this date

On Tuesday, Ashok Selvan announced that his film Anbil Avan is set to release theatrically on September 25, Friday. The film is directed by debutant R Kaarthikeyan from a screenplay he has written with Vignesh Raja and Ashok Selvan, based on Vignesh's own story. It also stars Preity Mukhundhan and has an additional screenplay by Ashameera Aiyappan.
Announcing the release date, Ashok Selvan wrote, "September 25th it is!!! A very special film on the way!! Happy High's next after Oh My Kadavule! Thank you for all the love so far, can't wait for you to watch Anbil Avan in theatres."
The film is produced by K Karunamoorthy of Ayngaran International, alongside Ashok Selvan and Abinaya Selvam under their Happy High Pictures banner. It marks Happy High Pictures' next film after 2020's Oh My Kadavule, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, and Vani Bhojan.
The recently released teaser for Anbil Avan hints at a storyline revolving around a newlywed couple, whose love gets tested by unusual circumstances. The film also stars Sabumon Abdusamad, Kadirbalu, and Maha Delhi Ganesh, among others.
On the technical front, it has composer Govind Vasantha, cinematographer Gowtham Rajendran, editor Selva RK, stunt choreographer Peter Hein, and art director Manikandan Srinivasan.
Anbil Avan is scheduled for a theatrical release on the same day as Pulavar, starring the late Bharathiraja in the lead role, and Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh, Rishikanth, and Sananth.
Ashok Selvan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, co-starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR. His upcoming films include a yet-untitled project with co-star Nimisha Sajayan and first-time director Manikandan Anandan. Produced by Million Dollar Studios and Vels Film International, the film is expected to hit theatres towards the end of this year.
On the other hand, Preity Mukhundhan played a key role in this year's Idhayam Murali, alongside Atharvaa. She will next be seen in the Telugu film Emo Emo Idi and the Tamil film Dashamakan.