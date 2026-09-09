Seeman joins Sivakarthikeyan in Seyon

Director Sivakumar Murugesan's upcoming film Seyon has added Seeman to its cast, announced producer Raaj Kamal Films International on Tuesday. Seeman joins the previously announced cast, including lead actor Sivakarthikeyan, female lead Bhagyashri Borse, and Raj B Shetty. Kamal Haasan's production banner made the cast announcement with a video featuring Seeman clad in all whites. Reportedly, the actor portrays a powerful role in the mythologically- and culturally-themed film. It marks his first collaboration with actor Sivakarthikeyan. Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, and Singampuli are also part of the cast.
Seyon marks Sivakumar Murugesan's second film, his first one being Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar. Notably, Sivakarthikeyan produced the Radikaa starrer through his eponymous banner. Kamal Haasan attended a Thaai Kizhavi screening and expressed his appreciation to Sivakumar Murugesan before the announcement of Seyon. The superstar produces the upcoming film with R Mahendran through Raaj Kamal Films International.
The film brings Sivakarthikeyan back together with producer Kamal Haasan after their collaboration on Amaran, the war film based on the life and career of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The makers of the film are yet to announce specific details about its story. Recently, they dropped a glimpse video where Sivakarthikeyan's character can be seen deified around a police station.
On the technical front, the film has music director Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna, editor San Lokesh, art director RK Nagu, production designer Arun Venjaramoodu, and stunt director Anbariv.
With its second production schedule wrapped, Seyon is set to release theatrically in October this year, although the makers are yet to announce the specific date.
Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is expected to star in a film directed by Venkat Prabhu, known for Chennai 600028, Mankatha, Maanaadu, and The Greatest of All Time. Notably, the actor played a brief cameo in the director's GOAT, opposite Vijay. He has also revealed a role in his Don director Cibi Chakaravarthi's next film.