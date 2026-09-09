Vishwanath and Sons on OTT: Here is when and where Suriya-Mamitha Baiju film will release

Director Venky Atluri's film Vishwanath and Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, continues its successful run at the box office. Recently, the film completed its 25-day-long theatrical run. On Monday, the film's makers announced that it has grossed over 260 crore at the global box office. It has become the second Suriya starrer of 2026 to gross more than 250 crore from theatres worldwide, the first one being Karuppu, which minted over 300 crore.
Amidst its successful theatrical performance, Vishwanath and Sons director Venky Atluri revealed on Tuesday that the film is set to release on Netflix on September 11, Friday. The streamer and the director made the announcement with the caption, "Meet Sanjay Vishwanath - Athlete, billionaire, philanthropist and a loving father. Watch Vishwanath & Sons on Netflix, out 11 September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Explore Vishwanath & Sons, along with all your other favourite South Indian films and shows by searching for "Southverse" on Netflix."
The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), a shooter who has been chasing excellence for a large part of his life before it turns upside down due to factors such as age, family responsibilities, and unexpected love. Suriya's role is loosely inspired by his character, Sanjay Ramaswamy, in 2005's Ghajini. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju as Suriya's love interest. It is one of the two recent releases starring Mamitha that explore an age-gap romance—the other being Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, directed by Premalu fame Girish AD and co-starring Nivin Pauly.
Vishwanath and Sons also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon, among others. With it, Raveena Tandon came back to Tamil cinema for the first time after 2001's Aalavandhan, co-starring Kamal Haasan.