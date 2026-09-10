Copperhead adds Leila George

The latest to join the cast of Miles Teller-starrer Copperhead is Leila George. We had previously reported that Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona were added to the film. Leila, who has landed the lead role, joins Teller, Momoa, Arjona, Tenoch Huerta, and Kiefer Sutherland.
With the production set to begin this month, the makers have revealed that George plays Leah without sharing further details about the character.
Helmed by John Swab with a script from Chad Feehan and J Todd Scott, Copperhead follows an undercover drug deal that explodes into violence. In it, a veteran detective teams up with a young federal agent to expose the rot in their elite task force. Black Label, alongside Swab's Milk Boy and Teller's Lime Tree Productions, are financing and producing the film.
George, who made her debut with Mortal Engines in 2018, also has Runner, opposite Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson; Road House 2, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal; and White Lies, opposite Josh Hartnett and Willem Dafoe.