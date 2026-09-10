Danielle Deadwyler joins The Bell Jar

The cast of the Billie Eilish-starrer The Bell Jar, is expanding with Danielle Deadwyler, Ike Barinholtz, and Connor Storrie joining. The Sarah Polley-directed series, which is based on novelist Sylvia Plath's semi-autobiographical story, marks the acting debut of the two-time Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Eilish.
The newly announced members join Eilish, Carey Mulligan, Dylan Hawco, Lili Taylor, Ella Beatty, and Maggie Kuntz. Deadwyler is set to play Esther Greenwood's (Eilish) psychiatrist, Dr Nolan; Barinholtz will play a wealthy NYC radio host; and Storrie plays Esther's terrifying blind date, Marco.
The Bell Jar follows the life of an aspiring young writer as she navigates through her struggles with ambition, mental health, and identity after she lands an internship in a magazine in New York City.
Known for starring in The Piano Lesson (2024), Deadwyler was last seen in The Woman in the Yard (2025). In addition to The Bell Jar, her upcoming appearances include The Saviors and The Chaperones. She is also set to play the lead in Ryan Coogler's reboot of the sci-fi drama The X-Files, alongside Himesh Patel.