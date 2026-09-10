Keanu Reeves to lead and produce Kill Current adaptation

Keanu Reeves is set to star in yet another action thriller, an adaptation of Oliver Lowe's upcoming novel Kill Current: A Jon Hendricks Thriller. He is also producing the film with Alexandra Grant under the Two Dragonflies banner, and Erik Feig's The Arena.
Kill Current is the first of other novels in the upcoming thriller series that follows the burned-out CIA officer Jon Hendricks. He is pulled back into the spy world again to avenge the protege he trained and lost. The novel and, as an extension, the film, the makers say, will be a globe-spanning action thriller.
The fiction of author Oliver Lowe, pen name of Casey Stegman, has been published by Tough, Shotgun Honey, Dark Yonder, Cowboy Jamboree, Bristol Noir, and Punk Noir Magazine. His story was included in the recently announced The Best Mystery Stories, edited by John Grisham, who is popular for his legal thrillers.
Speaking about the upcoming film to Variety, Reeves said, "I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to develop the character Jon Hendricks with these wonderful collaborators." The actor last appeared in Outcome this year and in a voice cameo in Toy Story 5. His upcoming films include Shiver, Sonic the Hedgehog 4, and The Entertainment System Is Down.