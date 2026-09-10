The White Lotus actor Carrie Coon joins Honeymoon/Funeral

Actor Carrie Coon, known for her series appearances in Fargo and The White Lotus, has joined the upcoming romantic comedy Honeymoon/Funeral. She joins Rebecca Ferguson and Greta Lee in the film.
Written by Julia Bicknell and directed by Nahnatchka Khan, the film stars Ferguson and Lee as two women headed to London. One is on her way for a solo honeymoon after her girlfriend left her at the altar, and the other is en route home to attend her mother's funeral. The two end up spending the week together.
Also known for her role as Nora Durst in the series The Leftovers, Coon's feature credits include Gone Girl (2014), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024). Her next film, The Liberation, which he headlines, was screened at the Telluride Film Festival recently. The film is expected to get a wider theatrical release this November.