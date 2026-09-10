Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer first poster out; October release locked

In April this year, we reported about the Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer, which was then scheduled for September 11 release. Now, in an official update, the film’s release has been pushed by a few weeks to October 9, Friday. Billed as a high-energy spy comedy, Udta Teer is written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, who makes his directorial debut with the film.
In a press note, the film has been described as “bringing back Ayushmann's much-loved flavour of humour-filled family entertainers, Udta Teer turns the spy world on its head and into a full-on caper.” It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain.
The makers also shared a new poster, in which Ayushmann’s character can be seen casually lying on a hammock — a hammock that is however tied to two pillars that establish the borders between India and Pakistan. “Deshbhakti yaad hai, par desh nahi” (He remembers his patriotism, but not the country he loves), the tagline reads.
Ayushmann and Sara was seen together in another comedy — Pati, Patni aur Woh Do — which released in May this year.
The upcoming film will mark the fourth collaboration between Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment after Kill (2023), Gyaarah Gyaarah (2024) and The Lunchbox (2013).
Sachin-Jigar have composed music for the film, while lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. More details about the project, including the supporting cast and crew, are yet to be announced.
Incidentally, coming week will see the release of another goofy spy comedy, Vibe, that features Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in lead roles.