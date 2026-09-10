Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer first poster out; October release locked

In April this year, we reported about the Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer, which was then scheduled for September 11 release. Now, in an official update, the film’s release has been pushed by a few weeks to October 9, Friday. Billed as a high-energy spy comedy, Udta Teer is written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, who makes his directorial debut with the film.