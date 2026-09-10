Nirup Bhandari: America America 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic

Ten years into his career, Nirup has done just five films. As he explains, “Coming from an IT background, there is a structure. In the film industry, you sometimes have to wait for a year or more for a film to be completed and come to theatres. That is one of the reasons I have done just five films in 10 years. But right now, I have multiple projects to juggle, including one with my brother, and I am in a good phase of my career.”