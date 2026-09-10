Nirup Bhandari: America America 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic

For Nirup Bhandari, cinema began with conversations at home with his brother Anup Bhandari. Before Rangitaranga put them in the spotlight, the ambition was simple: tell a good story and bring audiences to theatres.
“I knew Anup was a great director and I wanted to see him reach that stage. I remember visiting Madame Tussauds in the USA, where they had a replica of the Oscar. I bought it and gifted it to him. That was my dream for Anup. At the same time, I also wanted to be an actor,” Nirup recalls.
The brothers discussed films and scripts for years, with Nirup also acting in Anup’s short films. “When we started, we just wanted to tell a good story, and should make films that bring audiences to theatres.”
That belief was tested when Rangitaranga was ready for release. “People told us that if we got back the money spent on the posters, that itself would be good. There were also suggestions to trim the film.” Anup held his ground, and the film went from limited shows to audiences beyond Karnataka. Nirup later returned to Anup’s direction with Raja Ratha, and followed it with Vikrant Rona.
Ten years into his career, Nirup has done just five films. As he explains, “Coming from an IT background, there is a structure. In the film industry, you sometimes have to wait for a year or more for a film to be completed and come to theatres. That is one of the reasons I have done just five films in 10 years. But right now, I have multiple projects to juggle, including one with my brother, and I am in a good phase of my career.”
His latest, America America 2, brings him together with veteran filmmaker Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, who cast him after seeing his performance in Vikrant Rona.
“When Nagathihalli sir called and said he was planning America America 2, I was excited, not just as an actor, but also an audience member. Knowing his sensibilities, I felt he must have something interesting in mind. If he wanted to simply cash in on the success of America America, he could have done it long ago. But he waited for years.”
Releasing on September 11, the film is not a continuation of the 1997 classic, but Nirup calls it a “spiritual sequel” to the 1997 classic.
“America America was about relationships and the challenges of expressing love, which belonged to the 1990s. Today, you can just send a message saying ‘I love you’. Nagathihalli sir has tried to look at romance in that context.”
Nirup plays Ninad in this triangular love story that also stars Pruthvi Ambaar and Shanvi Srivastava. “I always look at cinema from the audience’s point of view. As an actor, I want to do something I haven’t done before. A triangular love story was a first for me,” says Nirup, who highlights that the film will explore how relationships are viewed today. “Everyone wants a perfect life, but they want it instantly. They don’t want to work for it.”
On his own perspective towards love, Nirup laughs, “I always say I am the analogue guy in a digital world. I am a very old soul.”
He brings the same care to his characters. “Every character I do needs some preparation. If audiences feel they are seeing someone they know, then it is a win for us.”
Talking about how working with Nagathihalli reinforced that approach, Nirup says, “He focuses a lot on the actor. He discusses emotions and character behaviour. For me, that is the right approach to filmmaking.” The actor also points out how her equation with Pruthvi and Shanvi helped too. “Pruthvi and I hit it off well from day one and have become great friends. Shanvi I already knew. Both are great performers and understand their craft. Acting is give and take. When the performance is right, the energy reaches another level,” shares Nirup.
And while Anup remains someone Nirup listens to, his choices are increasingly his own. “I discuss cinema with him, and take his guidance, and I brief him about my work. But Anup sees my work only on screen. There is a misconception that because I started with Rangitaranga, I am doing things, and he has a say. I come from a school of acting and I work with certain principles.”
Nirup does not believe cinema can necessarily change people today, though he feels it can still start a conversation. “There was an exception with Dr Rajkumar’s films, and examples like Bangarada Manushya. I don’t know about today. But if a film can start a debate, that itself is valuable. I hope America America 2 brings that conversation back among audiences.”