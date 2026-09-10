Manoranjan Ravichandran, Prithvi Ambaar to star in Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu

Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu is set to unite Manoranjan Ravichandran and Pruthvi Ambaar for the first time. Directed by debutant Sunil Rudraprabha, the film is produced by SV Narayan and SV Krishnamurthy under the SV Entertainment banner.
Interestingly, the film, which is set with a village backdrop, will have Malayalam actor Aparna Das making her Kannada debut. While Manoranjan plays the protagonist, Pruthvi Ambaar, who is trying a variety of roles, will be playing the antagonist.
Aparna has appeared in Tamil films including the Vijay-starrer Beast and Kavin's Dada. The announcement of her inclusion in the film was made on the occasion of her birthday.
The film is the fourth production from SV Entertainment, which has previously backed films including Attempt to Murder and Ranganayaki.
The technical crew includes composer Poornachandra Tejaswi, cinematographer Karthik S and editor KM Prakash. The cast also features Rangayana Raghu, Sidlingu Sridhar, Deekshit Gowda, Manamohan Rai and Dashavar Chandru.
The team shot the film over 55 days across Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru, Melukote, Doddaballapur, Gadag, Belagavi, Hubballi and Dharwad. With filming now complete, the makers are expected to announce further details about the film’s release.