Srini's Birbal Case 2 release date out

KVN Productions and director Srini have announced the release date of Birbal Trilogy Case 2, the sequel to the Kannada investigative thriller Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni. The film will hit theatres on October 23, with the makers revealing a look of Srini, who is returning as lawyer Mahesh Das.
The first Birbal film was a courtroom drama, following Mahesh Das as he worked through a murder case. The sequel will see him take up another case, though the makers have not revealed details about the new mystery yet.
The film will also connect with Srini’s Ghost, bringing Dr Shivarajkumar into the Birbal franchise in a special appearance. The crossover will expand what the makers call the Srini Cinematic Universe.
The cast also includes Khushbu Sundar, who returns to Kannada cinema in a key role, while Daisy Bopanna makes her comeback to the big screen after a long gap. Yogalakshmi makes her debut as the female lead, with Sampath Raj also part of the cast.
Arjun Janya is composing the music, while Mahendra Simha is handling the cinematography.
With the release date locked, the makers are planning to release the film’s teaser on September 27.