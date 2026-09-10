Mohanlal-Jude Anthany Joseph film, L370, to be produced by Ashiq Usman

Mohanlal, who recently wrapped shooting Athimanoharam, will next join the sets of Operation Ganga in Georgia. Directed by Meppadiyan-fame Vishnu Mohan, the ambitious film is based on the evacuation mission carried out by the Indian government during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Arjun Rampal, Adil Hussain, Parthiban, and Bhagyashri Borse also star in the film, planned to be shot on a 180-day schedule across Poland, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Delhi, Dehradun and Kochi.