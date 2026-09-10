Mohanlal-Jude Anthany Joseph film, L370, to be produced by Ashiq Usman

Ashiq Usman will produce Mohanlal's earlier-announced film with director Jude Anthany Joseph, tentatively titled L 370. This will be the actor-director’s second outing after Mohanlal’s cameo appearance in Thudakkam, his daughter Vismaya’s acting debut.
L 370 also marks producer Ashiq’s second association with Mohanlal after the upcoming Tharun Moorthy directorial Athimanoharam, set for release on December 24. Ashiq is also noted for producing films such as Kali, Anjaam Pathiraa, Dear Friend, and Thallumaala. His last release was the Naslen-starrer Mollywood Times.
Mohanlal, who recently wrapped shooting Athimanoharam, will next join the sets of Operation Ganga in Georgia. Directed by Meppadiyan-fame Vishnu Mohan, the ambitious film is based on the evacuation mission carried out by the Indian government during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Arjun Rampal, Adil Hussain, Parthiban, and Bhagyashri Borse also star in the film, planned to be shot on a 180-day schedule across Poland, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Delhi, Dehradun and Kochi.
Before starting work on Jude's film, Mohanlal is expected to complete two other films. Anoop Sathyan of Varane Avashyamund fame will helm one of the films, while the other film, titled Nedumkandam Miracle, is set to be directed by Dileesh Pothan.
Mohanlal will be next seen in a cameo role in Haiwaan, the Hindi remake of his hit thriller Oppam. Directed by Priyadarshan, who also made the original, the Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer is set for release on September 11.