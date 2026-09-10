Laila: I don't want to do mother roles

Another aspect that Laila values a lot is honesty. That is perhaps why she gets candid when asked if she is getting the kind of roles she wants. "No, people are not writing the kind of roles I want to do. I am always looking for new and interesting characters. I want to do interesting roles with layers, I don't want another typical 'mother' role." She adds, "That is why I found Rajeshwari in Move on Rajeshwari. She is interesting, she is a successful businesswoman, and has everything under control but she does not have a life partner. People around her are trying to get her married and she struggles to adapt to the current dating scene. I love how the central theme of the series is that you can still find love after 40." Even though she confesses to not being up-to-date on what goes on in the film industry, she still fosters a deep love for the medium. "Films are a fantastic medium for propagating new and interesting ideas. Society is getting more broad-minded and I would love to see films reflecting societal change," says Laila, who thinks she could take up direction at some point in her career. Ask what kind of films a Laila directorial would look like and she is quick to answer. "I would love to make a thriller, something with a lot of suspense." On her favourite thriller, Laila thinks long and hard and gives us an unexpected answer. It is not the popular name usually associated with the genre. The actor's favourite thriller is the 1996 Cameron Diaz-starrer, Head Above Water.