Sardar 2 editor Vijay Velukutty: My association with Ajith Kumar sir made me who I am

Vijay opens up candidly that working on films with longer and shorter footage carries different challenges as an editor. "Mostly, expert filmmakers shoot according to only what they have written. That is just one per cent. As far as the longer footage is concerned, the director and I discuss the nature of the story and sometimes find out the crux of the story together," he shares. On the cuts forced after release, he reveals that such edits are often suggested before release itself. "The 15-minute time reduction after release is something that we discuss if there is a private screening. Suggestions are given mostly before the release, but on a particular day, they may not be heeded. So these things do not surprise me as I am prepared."