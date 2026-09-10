Pranav Teophine: DC helped people notice me more

The opportunity arrived after months of uncertainty. "I struggled for three or four months to get another project, wondering why, despite all that appreciation, I wasn't getting opportunities," Pranav recalls of the period after Narivetta. He had been following Arun online for a while, tagging the director in his concept photoshoots, and eventually sent across his profile and work. "He told me he had seen it and thought I had done a good job. He messaged me saying, 'Let us work together as soon as possible.' A week or two later, I got a call from the production team about a subject called DC and was asked to come in for an audition," he says.