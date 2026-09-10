Suriya's next with Aavesham-fame Jithu Madhavan is titled Scene; film gets Diwali release

Suriya's upcoming 47th film as a lead, has been titled Scene, announced the makers through a title teaser. The comedy drama has been announced to open in theatres on November 6, ahead of the Diwali weekend.
Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, who has directed Romancham (2023) and Aavesham (2024), Scene features Suriya as the rebellious DSP Inbaraj. While Inbaraj is shown to earn the ire of his co-workers, he is also shown to have special animosity with prisoners, who are in jail because of him.
Suriya has produced Scene, along with Jyothika under the Zhagaram Studios banner. Jaishree Damodaran is serving as a co-producer.
Anandraj, Lal, and social media influencer Raj Priyan (in his feature film debut), have been announced to be a part of Scene which also features Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in the lead.
Jithu's regular collaborator Sushin Shyam is on-board Scene's crew as a composer, which includes director of photography Vineeth Augustian, editor Ajmal Sabu, and production designer Ashwini Kale, and action director Chethan D’Souza. Paridhabangal-fame Dravid Selvam has written the Tamil dialogues.
Scene went on floors in December 2025 and wrapped filming this July. It will be the first Tamil project for Jithu and Naslen, with Nazriya returning to Tamil cinema after Thirumanam Enum Nikkah (2014).
Netflix has acquired the streaming rights, while Sony Music have bagged the music rights.