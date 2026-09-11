Mismatched 4: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli complete filming for final season

Speaking about the upcoming season, Prajakta Koli shared as per a press note, "Coming back to the Mismatched set for one final season feels incredibly emotional. Dimple has been such a huge part of my journey, and getting to tell the last chapter of her story on Netflix is something I'll always be grateful for. I can't wait for our paglus on Netflix to experience what we've been cooking." Rohit Saraf added, "Mismatched has given me some of my favourite memories, and returning for this final season on Netflix feels really special. Being back with this team, slipping into Rishi's world again, and creating new memories together already feels magical.”