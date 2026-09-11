Mismatched 4: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli complete filming for final season

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf have officially completed their stint as Dimple and Rishi, with the filming for Mismatched season 4 officially wrapped up. Prajakta took to her Instagram to share a photo of the two in character, with the caption, "See you soon." The fourth season marks the finale of the series. Rohit further commented, "Dimpshi could never."
The series went on floors for the fourth season one and a half years after the premiere of Mismatched season 3 in December 2024. Written by Gazal Dhaliwal, Aarsh Vora, Sunayana Kumari, Nandini Gupta, Akshay Jhunjhunwala, the series also stars Ranvijay Singh, Vidya Malvade, Vihaan Samat, Devyani Shorey, Priya Banerjee, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi and Ahsaas Channa in pivotal roles.
The narrative centres on Rishi Singh Shekhawat, an antiquated romantic who supports conventional arranged marriage, and Dimple Ahuja, an aspirational tech wizard hoping to become a leading app developer.
Season 3 concluded with Dimple Ahuja and Rishi Shekhawat deciding to part ways despite being engaged. They take off their engagement rings to avoid holding each other back after realising that their personal and professional lives are pulling them in different ways. Rishi chooses to let Dimple follow her goals after realising he is more interested in animation than the computer industry. They end the season as individuals spending time apart rather than as a couple, despite their heartfelt declaration of love at Marine Drive.
Speaking about the upcoming season, Prajakta Koli shared as per a press note, "Coming back to the Mismatched set for one final season feels incredibly emotional. Dimple has been such a huge part of my journey, and getting to tell the last chapter of her story on Netflix is something I'll always be grateful for. I can't wait for our paglus on Netflix to experience what we've been cooking." Rohit Saraf added, "Mismatched has given me some of my favourite memories, and returning for this final season on Netflix feels really special. Being back with this team, slipping into Rishi's world again, and creating new memories together already feels magical.”
The series is adapted from Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, and premiered on Netflix November 20, 2020. Its second season released on the platform on October 14, 2022. Mismatched is produced by Ronnie Screwvala with Sanaya Irani Zohrabi, Sanjeevkumar Nair serving as executive producers.
A premiere date for Mismatched season 4 is yet to be announced by Netflix.