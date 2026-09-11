Antony Varghese Pepe turns writer with Vishuddha Seminary

Actor Antony Varghese Pepe is set to debut as a writer with a new film titled Vishuddha Seminary. Besides penning the story, Antony will also headline the film, with the screenplay by his Angamaly Diaries and Ajagajantharam co-star, Kichu Tellus. This will be Kichu's second outing as a scenarist after co-writing Ajagajantharam. More details about the upcoming project, planned as a big-scale entertainer with an ensemble cast, are expected in the coming days.