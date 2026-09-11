Antony Varghese Pepe turns writer with Vishuddha Seminary

Actor Antony Varghese Pepe is set to debut as a writer with a new film titled Vishuddha Seminary. Besides penning the story, Antony will also headline the film, with the screenplay by his Angamaly Diaries and Ajagajantharam co-star, Kichu Tellus. This will be Kichu's second outing as a scenarist after co-writing Ajagajantharam. More details about the upcoming project, planned as a big-scale entertainer with an ensemble cast, are expected in the coming days.
Recently seen in I'm Game, Antony next has Disco gearing up for release on November 6. Also starring Arjun Ashokan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Femina George, Lukman, and Dev Mohan, Disco is directed by Anchakkallakokkan-fame Ullas Chemban and scripted by his brother Chemban Vinod Jose.
Antony is expected to start filming soon for Rishi Sivakumar's Thottam, an action-adventure drama, co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The RDX actor is also turning producer with a film headlined by social media talent Addis Akkara.