Teaser, release date for Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal starrer children’s film Little Thomas out

The teaser and release date of Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal starrer children’s film Little Thomas were unveiled by the makers on Friday. Directed by Kaushal Oza and produced by Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Good Bad Films, and Ranjan Singh's Flip Films and Anurag Kashyap, the feature stars child artiste Hridansh Parekh as the titular Thomas.
Where do babies come from? For seven-year-old Thomas, the answer is simple: his parents just need to kiss. Set in Goa of the 90s, the film follows Thomas, the only child of his parents, who desperately wants a little brother. "One day, he is told that to get a baby brother his parents will have to kiss. Since his quarrelling parents won't kiss any longer, little Thomas takes it upon himself to make them do the yucky act!" the film's synopsis reads.
Hailing Little Thomas as the "cutest" film he has been a part of, Gulshan said, "It’s a heartwarming story of a simple family from Goa and it’s been very fulfilling to do this film. Being a part of the amazing works built by Kaushal Oza and sharing the screen with Rasika Duggal has been a very memorable experience for me.”
Rasika, meanwhile, stated that she is delighted Little Thomas is finding its way to cinemas. "It is a film which is committed to the soul of its story without resorting to unnecessary frills. There are also such few films being made for children today, particularly films that don’t talk down to them. I feel Little Thomas fills that gap in a very lovely way — it’s a children’s film, but one that adults can enjoy just as much.”
Calling Little Thomas a film inspired from his childhood, director Kaushal Oza, said, "My team and I had a ball shooting it thanks to the infectious enthusiasm the kids brought on the set. And their chemistry shows on the screen. Thomas will make you smile, make you laugh, and even shed a tear or two."
Producer Ranjan Singh said Little Thomas is a film the team made to "remind us why we make films."
"It’s such an innocent and fun story of a boy and his adventures to find the answer for his one question. In an age of fast cuts, and high on adrenaline films, this is a simple, sweet film which every family member can watch and should watch together," Ranjan said.
Little Thomas is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 23.