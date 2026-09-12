Teaser, release date for Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal starrer children’s film Little Thomas out

Where do babies come from? For seven-year-old Thomas, the answer is simple: his parents just need to kiss. Set in Goa of the 90s, the film follows Thomas, the only child of his parents, who desperately wants a little brother. "One day, he is told that to get a baby brother his parents will have to kiss. Since his quarrelling parents won't kiss any longer, little Thomas takes it upon himself to make them do the yucky act!" the film's synopsis reads.