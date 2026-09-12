Amala Paul to star in M Padmakumar's next film

The upcoming film marks the first collaboration between Amala Paul and director Padmakumar. It also brings Amala back to cinema after her role in 2024's Level Cross, opposite Asif Ali. She gave birth to a baby boy in June 2024; even during her pregnancy, she actively promoted Aadujeevitham, and Level Cross, her films with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asif Ali, respectively, which hit theatres that year.