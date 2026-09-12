Amala Paul to star in M Padmakumar's next film

Amala Paul plays the lead role in an upcoming film, directed by M Padmakumar, best known for helming Vargam (2006), Vasthavam (2006), Shikkar (2010), Joseph (2018), and Mamangam (2019). Its pooja and switch-on ceremony was conducted on Friday. The film is produced by Ramesh Gopinathan under the banner Rajsagar Films.
Besides Amala Paul, the film stars Vijay Babu, Irshad, Kottayam Nazeer, Binu Pappu, Indrans, Rony David Raj, Deepan Sivaraman, and Aadhya Amit.
The film is written by MP Sunish Kumar. On the technical front, it has cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, composer Nandhagopan and KK Nishad, editor Sooraj ES, and art director Saburam.
Shamnas M Ashraf serves as the executive producer for the film, with Sujan Kumar acting as its line producer. The makers of the film are yet to announce further details about the project, including its title and plot specifics.
The upcoming film marks the first collaboration between Amala Paul and director Padmakumar. It also brings Amala back to cinema after her role in 2024's Level Cross, opposite Asif Ali. She gave birth to a baby boy in June 2024; even during her pregnancy, she actively promoted Aadujeevitham, and Level Cross, her films with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asif Ali, respectively, which hit theatres that year.
Amala Paul's upcoming films also include a vampire thriller titled Half, directed by Samjad of Golam fame. With Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment serving as its presenter, the film stars Amala alongside Golam actor Ranjith Sajeev, Aiswarya Raj, and Abbas. Meanwhile, Padmakumar's recent release was Uyir, starring Roshan Mathew.