Biju Menon-starrer Avarachan & Sons gets release date

Co-written by Thamby and Joseph Vijeesh, Avarachan & Sons revolves around Avarachan (Biju Menon), his children and the various family and social relationships that shape their lives. Ganapathi, Sreenath Bhasi, Akhila Bhargavan and Parvathy Babu play key roles in the film, which also features Vinay Forrt, Johny Antony, Grace Antony, Pauly Valsan, Sabumon Abdusamad, Kottayam Nazeer, Vineeth Thattil David, Sajan Palluruthi, Sudhi Koppa, Sajin Cherukayil, Shaju Sreedhar and Nisha Sarang. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Sajith Purushan, editing by Akash Joseph Varghese and music by Sanal Dev.