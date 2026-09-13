Series based on Keanu Reeves' Point Break greenlit

AMZ and Canal+ have greenlit a television series based on director Kathryn Bigelow's 1991 film Point Break, starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze. The news comes about nine months after reports emerged of the early development of the series at AMZ. Written by W Peter Iliff, the 1991 thriller is best known for its surfing sequences.
In Point Break, Reeves' FBI agent infiltrates a group of surfers from Southern California that is known as the Ex-Presidents and that rob banks wearing masks with images of former American presidents. Swayze plays the gang's leader.
According to Deadline, the series takes place more than 30 years following the events in Point Break. It follows a present-day heist team that has connections with the notorious gang mentioned above. Meanwhile, the FBI tries to infiltrate the team with the help of a mysterious, erstwhile professional surfer who has a chequered past.
AMC and the network's eponymous streaming service will make the series available in the USA, whereas Canal+ has the broadcast rights in France, in addition to pay service rights in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Studiocanal holds the global distribution rights.
The series hails from the television wing of the company behind 2015's Point Break reboot, namely Alcon Television Group. Dave Kalstein and Christopher C Rogers are set to serve as its showrunners.
In a joint statement, Rogers and Kalstein said, "Point Break was the movie that rocked our worlds forever. It was this wild cinematic sermon on friendship, outlaws, and spirituality that struck our souls. As we got older, we realized it hit millions of people the same way. Point Break is more than just a movie—it’s a way of looking at the world. We are so honored to be carrying this legacy forward."
Consisting of eight episodes, the series is expected to go on floors in the initial parts of next year.