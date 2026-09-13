Amy Ryan joins Netflix's The Retreivals

Oscar nominee Amy Ryan has joined the cast of Netflix's The Retrievals. The upcoming series is created by Molly Smith Meltzer, who has previously created Maid and Sirens.
Starring CODA and Task-fame Emilia Jones in the lead, The Retrievals is based on Susan Burton's podcast of the same name. Burton is serving as an executive producer alongside Meltzer, who backs the series under her Quite Coyote banner. Among others, Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerly are also serving as executive producers under their LuckyChap Entertainment banner.
In The Retrievals, Ryan will play Carla Russo, a nurse at the Yale Fertility Center, who steals Fentanyl from the Centre for her own use. This causes a lot of women patients at the centre to launch a legal battle against Yale University. Jones plays Gabby Clemente a woman, who is key in propogating the legal battle.
Ryan returns to live-action television after Apple TV's Sugar. She will be seen in A Statement, which will be directed by Tom McCarthy, who directed the Oscar award winning film, Spotlight (2015).