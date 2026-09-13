Paul Rudd, Sam Rockwell to star in Reasonable People

Paul Rudd and Sam Rockwell have been announced to star in the drama flick, Reasonable People. The upcoming film is directed by Cory Finley, the director of the Hugh Jackman-starrer Bad Education (2019).
Finley is directing the film from his own script, which follows the feud between two famiilies. In the film Rudd plays an architect, whose daughter suffers a brain damage after being the victim in a reckless car crash. With the perpetrator of the crash being the son of a wealthy real estate family, the events spark off a bitter feud.
Rockwell will play Rudd's hobo brother, who is elevates the fight between the two families. Kevin Walsh is producing the upcoming film under his The Walsh Company banner.
Rudd will reprise his role of Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday. He will also be seen in Tom McCarthy's The Statement. Meanwhile, Rockwell is reuniting with Martin McDonagh on Wild Horse Nine, after Seven Psychopaths (2012) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017). Wild Horse Nine premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where star John Malkovich won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor.