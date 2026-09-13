Paul Rudd, Sam Rockwell to star in Reasonable People

Rudd will reprise his role of Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday. He will also be seen in Tom McCarthy's The Statement. Meanwhile, Rockwell is reuniting with Martin McDonagh on Wild Horse Nine, after Seven Psychopaths (2012) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017). Wild Horse Nine premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where star John Malkovich won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor.