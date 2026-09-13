I will not compromise on the scale: Nikkhil Advani

Period dramas have lately become something of a signature for Nikkhil Advani, from The Empire to Freedom at Midnight. With The Revolutionaries, he turns to the underground networks of India’s freedom struggle, bringing figures such as Rash Behari Bose and Bagha Jatin into focus. In this conversation, Advani talks about looking beyond the familiar textbook heroes, casting young actors without the burden of preconceived ideas, and why he refuses to compromise on scale when the story demands it.

What made you turn the spotlight on the “revolutionaries”, the unsung heroes of India’s independence movement, many of whom haven’t received the attention they deserved?

Part of the answer is personal, and the other is that whenever we’ve heard the story of revolution and the revolutionaries, it’s always been about Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad. It was actually a movement, and there was cohesion between what was happening in Punjab and Bengal, what was happening in San Francisco, and how they were taking help from the Germans as the war neared.

When we started doing research, I read about Rash Behari Bose, who became that so-called thread that I could actually connect to many like-minded people, like Sachindra Nath Sanyal, who was his fan, and Bagha Jatin. We had an interesting lens into what was happening around 1912, when Rash Behari Bose tried to assassinate Lord Hardinge, and the formation of the Ghadar Party.

I wanted to try and make The Revolutionaries the right way, which shows the science of politics. I don’t think that Rash Behari Bose or Bagha Jatin ever thought that they would be misappropriated by one group, or appropriated by another. There was a right or wrong way of thinking other than the British and colonisation… The 200 years of enslavement were wrong, and they all wanted to end it in ways they thought were right.