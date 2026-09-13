OTT review | Babita Singh Reporting

Babita Singh Reporting may look like a crime thriller in the beginning, but its real subject is a woman who has spent much of her life saying yes. Babita, a suspended police inspector, is investigating the murder of someone close to her, but the case is only one part of Ambiecka Pandit’s film. Written by Amita Vyas, it is more interested in the mental turmoil of its lead character, often infantilised as ‘Baby’ by those around her, and in how a diligent police officer struggles to find a voice and agency—not just at the station, but in her marriage and society at large.

The film follows Babita Singh, played by Nimisha Sajayan, an assistant sub-inspector who has earned a reputation for being the police station’s most accommodating officer. Babita accommodates everything whether it’s shooting a reel for a senior police officer or agreeing to take blame for his mistakes. Her habit of saying yes, or rather the inability to say no, leads to her suspension. Babita takes the downtime as an opportunity to spend time with her in-laws in Rewa for Dussehra. In Rewa, she meets Bansi, played by Barun Sobti, a childhood friend who now makes idols and is murdered suddenly.