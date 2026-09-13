Sticking to the script

For Shweta Tripathi, a good script is all that matters. It does not matter whether she is acting in it, producing it, or both; if a story moves her, she wants to be part of it. “When you’re reading something, and if it works for you, I think that’s it,” she says. “You should not complicate things.” It is the conviction that has taken the 41-year-old actor, whose much-loved character Golu Didi returns in Mirzapur: The Movie, to her first production, Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, a queer love story directed by filmmaker Sanjoy Nag. The return to the beginning of Mirzapur after eight years left her momentarily disoriented. “On Day 1 of Mirzapur: The Movie, I was so confused,” she says. The film, she explains, takes the story back to the first season. “At the same time, I am also excited about Season Four. I cannot wait to know what happens to Golu, what she’s doing, what she’s up to, what she’s planning and plotting.”

Seeing the characters again after so long was surreal. “Suddenly they’re alive,” she says of the people she had spent years playing and living with. Mirzapur remains deeply personal for what it gave her—and for the people she grew alongside. Golu Didi, she says, has “become the name of every house”.