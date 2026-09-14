It's a wrap for Scooby-Doo: Origins

The Netflix live-action series, Scooby-Doo: Origins has wrapped production on its first season. With the titular character portrayed by a real Great Dane dog, the upcoming series is all set to premiere in 2027. The rest of the cast includes Paul Walter Hauser, Rusty Schwimmer, Peter Macon, Jona Xiao, Dani Deette, Elysee Sanville, Alex Isles, Avery Kristen Pohl, and Pamela Mitchell. Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serve as showrunners and writers.



Making the announcement on Sunday, Netflix shared, "Our Great Dane pup and his gang of meddling kids have officially wrapped production on Scooby-Doo: Origins, coming 2027!"