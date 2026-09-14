Ram Gopal Varma announces new project with Saiyaara director Mohit Suri

Ram Gopal Varma is back and how. The acclaimed filmmaker seems to be announcing new projects via social media every other day. After Police Station Mein Bhoot, Syndicate and Police Company, the director took to X on Sunday to announce a project with Saiyaara director Mohit Suri.
RGV posted a selfie with Mohit on his X account and wrote, “Me and #Saiyaara‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON (fire emojis).” The picture sees both filmmakers smiling as they pose together.
While people wondered in the comment section if the directors are reuniting for Gangster 2, further details on the project are awaited.
Previously, Mohit had quoted RGV to PTI while talking about the success of Saiyaara in August. He said, “He (RGV) said during the re-release of Satya that 'We don't make the film, sometimes the film makes us. They have a life of their own, we are just part of them'. And I believe that.”
When it comes to other projects, Mohit has teamed up with Yash Raj Films, Aneet and Ahaan again for an ‘intense romance’. The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors this year and release in 2027. It is unknown if RGV is on board for the project or something else.
RGV, on the other hand, has announced that he is making a horror film titled Police Station Mein Bhoot with Manoj Bajpayee. Genelia D’Souza, Ramya Krishnan and Rajpal Yadav are also rumoured to be part of the project. Some BTS photos from his upcoming film Police Company with Harshvardhan Rane, Fardeen Khan and Paresh Rawal, were also recently being shared on social media. After the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he had also announced a film titled Syndicate.