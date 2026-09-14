Ram Gopal Varma claims his film with Mohit Suri will be 'larger than Dhurandhar, more rooted than Satya'

On Sunday, Ram Gopal Varma had shared a major update with netizens, announcing his next project with Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri. The Satya director gave more details about the project on Monday.
Taking to his X page, Ram Gopal Varma revealed that while he wrote script for the story that’s set in the times of Dawood Ibrahim-Chota Rajan split, Mohit ‘upped it far higher to an altogether another dimension.’ He added, “For a story with this kind of a backdrop Mohit brought in a tremendous flair of his own brand of “from the heart characters , superlative emotional music and never before thought of ultra realistic action.”
Sharing more details about the story, RGV wrote, “The split happens due to a man called Sautya and how the Indian intelligence agencies were involved in the later proceedings which further led to some key events of the aftermath of the 93 serial blasts.”
Making a hypothetical comparison, RGV added, “I always wondered how it will be, if Coppola directed JAWS or Spielberg directed GODFATHER the contrast being the point. But their character mastery is the commonality and after seeing his vision for what I wrote, I believe that Mohit’s film will be much larger in scale than DHURANDHAR , and much more rooted than SATYA in its heart.”
Ram Gopal Varma is also making his return to Hindi film direction with the quirkily titled Police Station Mein Bhoot, that stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Genelia Deshmukh. His other upcoming films include Police Company starring Harshvardhan Rane.
Meanwhile, Mohit Suri is also making another film with his Saiyaara lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, which too is being produced by Yash Raj Films.