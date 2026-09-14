Vinay Preetham: 'The core of Amartha exists in everyone’s life in some form'

For Vinay Preetham, who previously directed Madammaki and Naanu, Adhu Mathu Saroja, the appeal of Amartha lies in the familiarity of its emotions. “The reason I was drawn to this story is that it exists in everyone’s life in some form. It could be something we have experienced ourselves or something we have observed among our friends. Even if an incident has not happened directly to us, there is always someone we know who has gone through something similar. That makes the emotions very relatable,” he says.