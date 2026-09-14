Shwetha Balraj: Bentley release was a dream of my father and my brother

For Shwetha Balraj, Bentley is not simply another film reaching theatres. Directed by her brother Santosh Balraj, the action-drama was one of the projects he worked on before his untimely death. Their father, producer Anekal Balraj, who backed the film, also passed away before seeing it reach the audience. Shwetha has now taken on the responsibility of completing their journey with the film.
“This is the dream of my father and my brother,” Shwetha said, getting emotional during the media interaction. “We are bringing the film to theatres on September 18.”
Senior actor Shruthi, who is also part of Bentley, spoke about the unusual emotion surrounding the film’s release. “Usually, when a film is about to release, there is a lot of happiness and celebration. But conducting this event while remembering those who are no longer with us is painful,” she said. “The fact that Shwetha is fulfilling the last wish of her father and brother as a daughter makes me very happy.”
Bentley also stars Simran Natekar, Charan Raj, Bala Rajawadi and Ashok. Judah Sandy has composed the music, while KK and Gundlupete Suresh have handled cinematography. Loose Mada Yogi has lent his voice. Distributor Bharat Jain, who knew Anekel Balraj from childhood, is releasing the film under MAARSS Digital Music and Entertainment LLP.