Sardar 2 director PS Mithran: I don't get why people call me a 'scam director'!

Four years after his blockbuster spy thriller, Sardar, director PS Mithran has returned with a follow-up that serves as both a sequel and a prequel. Sardar 2 has all the trademark elements that typify Mithran's cinema: a socially relevant subject with a message, an evil villain, systemic injustice, and heroes trying to save the day. Karthi is back in dual roles, alongside returning cast member Rajisha Vijayan as well as new additions SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Mithran discussed collaborating with Karthi and SJ Suryah and composer Sam CS on Sardar 2, his previous work, a label people often attach to him, a childhood habit that shaped his creativity, and more.