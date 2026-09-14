Dhruv Vikram's film with director Karan Arvind Kumar titled Jackie

The production banner made the announcement with a poster with a comic book-inspired feel to it that features Dhruv as he gets ready for a physical altercation with extended fists. The makers describe it as a "larger-than-life mass avatar" from the actor. The tagline for the film reads "No Retakes Allowed." In the announcement, the makers call it "an out and out commercial entertainer." According to a press note, it will be a "stylish and action-driven" film.