Dhruv Vikram's film with director Karan Arvind Kumar titled Jackie

On Saturday, we reported about Dhruv Vikram starring in a Telugu-Tamil bilingual, directed by Ramesh Varma. As reported earlier, the actor also has a film with writer-director Karan Arvind Kumar up next. On Sunday, the upcoming film's producer, Mythri Movie Makers, announced Jackie as its title. It stars Dhruv in the titular role.
The production banner made the announcement with a poster with a comic book-inspired feel to it that features Dhruv as he gets ready for a physical altercation with extended fists. The makers describe it as a "larger-than-life mass avatar" from the actor. The tagline for the film reads "No Retakes Allowed." In the announcement, the makers call it "an out and out commercial entertainer." According to a press note, it will be a "stylish and action-driven" film.
Jackie is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Earlier, they produced films such as Dude (2025), Good Bad Ugly (2025), and Modha Rathri (2026) in Tamil.
On the technical front, the film has music director Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer Viki, editor Jayasuriya S, and production designer GM Sekhar. Meanwhile, popular stunt director Vikram Mor is handling the action sequences in the upcoming film.
The makers of Jackie are yet to reveal further details about the film, including those regarding its storyline and additional cast members.
Dhruv Vikram was last seen in director Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan (2025). Inspired by the life of Arjuna Award-winning Kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan, Dhruv's role in the film earned him much appreciation from critics and audiences. Also starring Pasupathy in a key role, alongside Ameer, Rajisha Vijayan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Lal in supporting roles, Bison Kaalamaadan is considered a commercial success. According to data from the box office tracker Sacnilk, it earned around 63 crore from theatres.