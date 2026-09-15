Sayani Gupta to collaborate with Severance producer for a fantasy-horror film

Meanwhile, Sayani is also set to make her US feature film debut with Arya. Written and directed by Neil Tuli, the film centers on her character Arya Sinha, a strict-minded piano instructor at an Indian conservatory who accepts a posting in northern Minnesota meant to revive a failing school band program and boost her career prospects . Adjusting to her new surroundings pushes Arya to loosen her grip and face insecurities she’s kept buried. The film’s cast includes Ross Butler, Mark Evan Jackson and Adi Roy.