Sayani Gupta to collaborate with Severance producer for a fantasy-horror film

Sayani Gupta, known for her work in Fan, Parched, Article 15 and Four More Shots Please, is next working on a project with Severance executive producer Nicholas Weinstock. The film, billed as a fantasy-horror film, is titled Tongue.
Nicholas will be producing the film through his banner Invention Studios alongside Divya D’Souza, with Sayani Gupta serving as the film’s Indian producer, according to a Variety report. Sayani is co-backing the project through her banner Sayani Gupta Movies. Her previous credits include the short film Aasmani, which recently met with a controversy after a filmmaker alleged Sayani of plagiarising her concept.
Meanwhile, Nicholas’ previous credits include Thelma, the Netflix series In the Dark and the Apple TV+ series High Desert, the Nigerian film Clarissa.
Written and directed by Krishnarjun Bhattacharya, Tongue reportedly tells the story of two estranged sisters spend a single night locked inside their late grandmother’s crumbling mansion, hunting for clues that lead them toward secrets the family buried long ago, all connected to a mysterious language called the Tongue. Sayani will also be seen playing one of the two sisters.
Krishnarjun has previously worked as a novelist, having written the Tantric Trilogy.
Meanwhile, Sayani is also set to make her US feature film debut with Arya. Written and directed by Neil Tuli, the film centers on her character Arya Sinha, a strict-minded piano instructor at an Indian conservatory who accepts a posting in northern Minnesota meant to revive a failing school band program and boost her career prospects . Adjusting to her new surroundings pushes Arya to loosen her grip and face insecurities she’s kept buried. The film’s cast includes Ross Butler, Mark Evan Jackson and Adi Roy.
Sayani’s other recent works include the Netflix series Glory and Delhi Crime S3 (2025).