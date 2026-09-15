Tigmanshu Dhulia: Just like the dacoits in a Western, even I dislike authority

In the film, the relationship between Pratik’s cop Aditya and Arshad’s dacoit Maharaj is also peculiar. The two never share a frame and only trade barbs over phone calls. The actors too had different schedules and were never present on the set at the same time. “I didn’t even know Arshad’s look,” mentions Pratik. “Maharaj in the film is elusive, somebody who has not been seen in years. Both me as an actor and a character were clueless about him. So, it worked wonderfully.” It was also intriguing that Tigmanshu went with Arshad, an actor otherwise famous for his comic roles, to play the antagonist. “What helped was that I had never seen any of his comedy films, no Golmaal or anything,” he says. “I had written his first film Tere Mere Sapne and had seen him in Sehar. Since then, I have had my eyes on him. The great thing about Arshad is that he is a very free-flowing actor. He can play anyone.”