Prithviraj Sukumaran-Manju Warrier-Rahul Sadasivan’s Odiyan: The Age of Illusion begins production

Odiyan marks Rahul’s fourth consecutive outing in the horror genre after Bhoothakaalam, Bramayugam and Dies Irae. The new film also marks the Malayalam debut of Bollywood banner Dharma Productions, which is backing the project in association with Prithviraj Productions. Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta are producing the film for Dharma Productions, while Supriya Menon oversees it on behalf of Prithviraj Productions.