Cinema Without Borders: Ordinary Lives—Tender Loving Care

The brush with mortality and reconciling with loss and grief in seeing someone close steadily shut down and eventually understanding and accepting that the waiting game has begun holds a mirror to the continuities, the circle of life. Instead of falling into mawkishness or morbidity, Tender Loving Care makes for a profound lesson on life with its easy-going, light touch. It mines the meaningful in the mundane and the philosophical in the prosaic and lives up to its name with its portrayal of a humane slice of community and solidarity. A film with tremendous grace.