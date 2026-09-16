Andrew Scott to headline film adaptation of his play Sea Wall

Actor Andrew Scott is attached to portray the lead role of a film based on his own play Sea Wall, reports Variety. The upcoming film will feature Scott reprising his role from the play and will be directed by Tina Satter. Notably, Satter will also direct an upcoming revival of the play, which is set to have a limited run from October 16 to 30 at Studio Seaview in New York. Besides starring in the play, Scott also served as its writer alongside Tony award winner Simon Stephens. In it, he portrayed a photographer with a wife and daughter whose life is upended all of a sudden.