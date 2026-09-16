Andrew Scott to headline film adaptation of his play Sea Wall

Actor Andrew Scott is attached to portray the lead role of a film based on his own play Sea Wall, reports Variety. The upcoming film will feature Scott reprising his role from the play and will be directed by Tina Satter. Notably, Satter will also direct an upcoming revival of the play, which is set to have a limited run from October 16 to 30 at Studio Seaview in New York. Besides starring in the play, Scott also served as its writer alongside Tony award winner Simon Stephens. In it, he portrayed a photographer with a wife and daughter whose life is upended all of a sudden.
A press note described the adaptation as a unique feature film and added, "Conceived as a film about the creation of theater, the project will not only feature Scott’s performances, but the complete life of the event surrounding it — backstage, on stage and in the house, with the audience at each performance serving as an essential character in the feature."
Andrew Scott appeared in another revival of the play from 2018 at The Old Vic in London. Best known for his roles in Sherlock, Ripley, and All of Us Strangers, Scott is getting much appreciation for his performance in the upcoming film Elsinore thanks to its run in the festival circuit. Elsinore stars Scott as Chariots of Fire actor Ian Charleson, performing Hamlet at London's National Theatre in the final stage of his AIDS-ridden life in 1989.
Coming back to Sea Wall, its technical team includes cinematographer Paul Yee, production designer Parker Lutz, sound designer Ben Williams, and lighting designer Isabella Byrd.
Andrew Scott's upcoming films also include Fonda, A Place in Hell, and Walk the Blue Fields. He will star in the series It Gets Worse as well.