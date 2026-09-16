Nimisha Sajayan: It is reasonable for women to choose when to fight patriarchy

This trait partly explains a complex sequence where Baby comforts a weeping Sharad, a reaction that Nimisha notes stems from her understanding of his patriarchal upbringing. As the actor elucidates, “He is also a victim of patriarchy, as with several men. They act out of social conditioning rather than pure malice. That said, her action towards Sharad does not merely stem from that understanding, as it is more complex. From the audience’s perspective, Sharad may be a very good husband, who provides for Baby and takes care of her and his family. Meanwhile, Baby has several things going on in her mind at the time and knows what he told her is wrong. Except, Baby feels comforting him is the right thing to do then as she is also a product of patriarchy.”