Anireekshita Athithigalu is not a regular commercial film: Vinod Kumar

"It is a crime thriller, but at its heart, it carries a vital message for youngsters," he explains. "Today, youngsters take casual trips or step out without keeping their families in the loop, and unexpected incidents occur. Here, a couple goes out to spend some private time, and four 'uninvited guests' show up. What follows is a fight for survival. This is drawn from situations that happen in real life, which many victims conceal out of fear or shame. Through this film, our message is simple: always keep your parents informed, and if something untoward happens, have the courage to step forward, report it, and take action."