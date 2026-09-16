Anireekshita Athithigalu is not a regular commercial film: Vinod Kumar

For B Vinod Kumar, cinema was never just a transient profession. After working as an associate cinematographer across nearly 20 films, including notable commercial hits like Raja Huli, Madarangi, and Tony, the post-pandemic slump abruptly dried up projects.
"After COVID, work stopped coming in, films weren't taking off, and things became extremely difficult," Vinod recalls. "Apart from cinema, I didn't know any other trade. So, to survive, I teamed up with friends to explore other avenues, but the singular goal was always to earn enough money to come back and make a film. That passion was what drove me. I didn't want others to face the struggles I went through; I wanted to produce cinema and provide work for good, deserving teams."
That dream became reality, when actor Mythri Jaggi, with whom Vinod had shared sets during his technician days, reached out. The conversation eventually led to director Manoj Annaiah, who arrived with a bound, locked script for Anireekshita Athithigalu.
"When I met the team, what instantly won my confidence was their preparation," Vinod says. "They didn't just come with an idea; they had a bound script ready to go on floors. The moment I heard it, I knew this was a story that needed backing."
Billed as an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller, Anireekshita Athithigalu stars Vivek Simha (of Spooky College fame) leading an ensemble including Samprathi Alva, Daya Pallavagere, Shri Datta, Daivik Nag and Harita Shah among others. However, Vinod insists the film's pulse lies in a pressing social reality confronting contemporary youth.
"It is a crime thriller, but at its heart, it carries a vital message for youngsters," he explains. "Today, youngsters take casual trips or step out without keeping their families in the loop, and unexpected incidents occur. Here, a couple goes out to spend some private time, and four 'uninvited guests' show up. What follows is a fight for survival. This is drawn from situations that happen in real life, which many victims conceal out of fear or shame. Through this film, our message is simple: always keep your parents informed, and if something untoward happens, have the courage to step forward, report it, and take action."
Despite its underlying caution, Vinod clarifies that the film avoids being preachy, leaning instead into a tight, single-day narrative packed with suspense, dark humour, and horror undertones.
"The screenplay moves away from standard formulaic tropes," Vinod notes. "There are no customary song-and-dance breaks interrupting the tension. It is a story that unfolds within the span of a single day. "This is not a regular commercial film; every passing minute tightens the noose. It has a fresh, grounded treatment that will keep audiences hooked right through."
Anireekshita Athithigalu, which has Swamynathan Ramakrishna as music director, and Eric Victor John handling cinematography and editing, hits screens on September 18.