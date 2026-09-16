The coin in Toss is a major character: Arjun Kapikad

And tying this whole journey together is the film's philosophical anchor: the coin. To Arjun, the title Toss is not a mere stylistic flourish, but an embodiment of fate itself. "To me, a coin represents a decision-maker, almost like God. When you are caught in indecision and cannot find an answer, a toss gives you that final direction. Beyond just a plot device, the coin operates almost like a silent, major character shaping the film's entire momentum."