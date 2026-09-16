The coin in Toss is a major character: Arjun Kapikad

For actor-director Arjun Kapikad, cinema is a school that always teaches something. Even after acting in 14 Tulu films and directing two of them, he wanted to try something bigger. With Toss, made in both Kannada and Tulu, he takes his next big step. The film, presented by Ganesh and wife Shilpa, under the Golden Movies banner, is set to release on September 18.
"Movies today are growing beyond what we imagine, whether in Kannada or any other language. Coming from theatre, I wanted to understand every stage, right from writing to shooting. I waited for the right story, and Toss felt like the right one to take to a wider audience," says Arjun.
The idea came from his days in theatre but taking this story to two languages brought its own challenges. Coastal humour has its own style, and directly translating jokes rarely works.
Instead of writing simple wordplay, Arjun focused on the situations. "We chose situational comedy," he explains. "The humour comes naturally from the story and the characters instead of forced jokes. Balancing romance, comedy, and action is tricky, but we kept the comedy natural for everyone while the action gives the energy Kannada movie fans enjoy."
A strong group of coastal actors helped him bring this vision to life. The film features seasoned comedy stars Naveen D Padil, Aravind Bolar, and Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, along with Shobharaj Pavoor, Dr. Devadas Kapikad (the writer of this film), and newcomer Sutej Shetty as the female lead. Having such experienced actors made shooting in two languages much easier.
"It felt like making two movies at the same time," Arjun says. "Kannada and Tulu have their own ways of expressing feelings. Getting the emotions right in both versions was tricky, but our actors handled it smoothly."
The story is written by his father, the well-known theatre and film personality Dr Devadas Kapikad. For Arjun, the biggest lesson he learnt from him was the habit of observing people. "My father observes real life very closely," Arjun says. "He sees everyday people and creates whole stories from their habits and behaviour. For a young writer like me, learning to watch life like that is the most useful lesson."
From direction to acting to singing, Arjun dons many hats but does not see it as a burden. "If you ask me about world politics or GDP, I know nothing. Cinema is where I have put my whole life. When you work with love and respect, it feels exciting."
And tying this whole journey together is the film's philosophical anchor: the coin. To Arjun, the title Toss is not a mere stylistic flourish, but an embodiment of fate itself. "To me, a coin represents a decision-maker, almost like God. When you are caught in indecision and cannot find an answer, a toss gives you that final direction. Beyond just a plot device, the coin operates almost like a silent, major character shaping the film's entire momentum."