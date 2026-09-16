ARM director Jithin Laal confirms sophomore film will be another fantasy folklore

Jithin also hinted at the return of a character from ARM, writing, “And yes… we will be back with your favourite character.” While he did not name the character, the reference could be to Maniyan, the immortal character played by Tovino Thomas in ARM. In September 2025, Jithin had confirmed that a Maniyan spinoff was being considered, revealing that writer Sujith Nambiar had conceived the basic idea much earlier. It remains to be seen whether Maniyan will return in Jithin's upcoming fantasy folklore or if the character will get a separate standalone altogether.